J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Is Still Very, Very Well Paid

J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon continues to hold the top stop on the highest-paid finance CEO list.

The chief of the largest U.S. bank made $28.3 million in 2017, up 4% from a year earlier, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s a pretty remarkable compensation given the fact that the median pay for the 43 banking and financial CEOs in the Journal’s analysis was $12.1 million.

Dimon has ranked as the highest-paid among the group of CEOs in three of the past four years. He took over as J.P. Morgan’s chief in 2005, steered the bank through the financial crisis, and recently announced that he plans to remain at the helm for another five years. Since Dimon took over 13 years ago, J.P. Morgan’s shares have more than doubled.

And the past year has been good to J.P. Morgan shareholders: The stock is up more than 31% in the past 12 months, outpacing the S&P 500 index’s 13.5% gain in that time.

J.P. Morgan Chase is the biggest and most profitable American bank by any measure, whether in terms of sales, stock market value, or assets. CEO Jamie Dimon and his bank look to benefit from the Trump administration as higher interest rates and lower corporate taxes will translate to about $7 billion more in pretax profit in the coming years.