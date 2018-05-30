Officials Investigate Explosion at Kentucky UPS Freight Hub

An explosion at a UPS freight hub in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday morning sent multiple people to the hospital, the Associated Press reported. Two people were sent to the hospital to be treated for burns and possible concussions, and six others who were also in the building during the explosion were sent for observation. Fire officials described the incident as an accidental blast, but the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

“Fire damage from the explosion was minimal, most of the damage being to the walls and roof of the building,” the Lexington fire department tweeted Wednesday morning, following the blast. The department also wrote, “Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion.”

According to Lexington Battalion Chief Jason Wells, the incident occurred as a result of a truck and a trailer with an acetylene tank exploding in the building. The fire department’s spokesperson, Jessica Bowman, also told news outlets that the structure of the building was being examined as part of the investigation.

There has been at least one other reported explosion at a UPS freight facility this year, after a leaky propane tank caused a blast at a facility in Rock Island, Ill.