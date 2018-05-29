Former Obama White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett responded to a racist tweet by comedian Roseanne Barr and the subsequent cancellation of Barr’s television show on Tuesday, calling it a “teaching moment.”

“First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” Jarrett said during an MSNBC town hall called Everyday Racism in America that was scheduled to broadcast on Tuesday. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.”

Jarrett continued by saying she was more concerned about “every black parent I know who has a boy, who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk,’ as we call it, and as you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day.”

.@ValerieJarrett responds to Roseanne Barr's tweet, saying Disney’s chairman called her before announcing that ABC was canceling the show: "This should be a teaching moment.” #EverydayRacism pic.twitter.com/b0EvA8WAeY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 29, 2018

ABC cancelled Barr’s show, Roseanne, on Tuesday after she a tweet she posted sparked outrage from both social media users and those involved with the show. Barr tweeted “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Jarrett’s initials.

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

According to Jarrett, Disney’s CEO Robert Iger called her personally to apologize and to tell her that the show was being canceled. Disney owns ABC.

“He wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” Jarrett said, according to MSNBC.

The talent agency ICM also dropped Barr, following the tweet.

Barr, who has a history of controversial remarks, later apologized on Twitter calling the remarks a “joke.”