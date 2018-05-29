Italian Turmoil, Spanish Turmoil, North Korea: CEO Daily for May 29, 2018

Good morning.

The New York Times/Equilar list of the most highly-paid CEOs of publicly-traded corporations was out this weekend. In case you missed it, number one on the list was a Malaysian: Hock Tan, who heads global chip maker Broadcom, best known recently because its effort to take over Qualcomm was blocked by the Trump administration for national security reasons. Tan had total compensation of $103 million last year–mostly in stock awards. Other CEOs in the top ten:

2. First Data’s Frank Bisignano at $102 million

3. Live Nation’s Michael Rapino at $71 million

4. CBS’ Leslie Moonves at $68 million

5. Liberty Media’s Gregory Maffei at $67 million

6. TransDigm’s Nicholas Howley at $61 million

7. Altice USA’s Dexter Goel at $54 million

8. Time Warner’s Jeffrey Bewkes at $49 million

9. FleetCor Technologies’ Ronald Clarke at $45 million

10. TripAdvisor’s Stephen Kaufer at $43 million

This year is the first time companies had to report “pay ratios”—how the CEO’s compensation compares with the median of other employees—which was required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank banking regulation. But there is no indication that the prospect of those revelations had a dampening effect on CEO pay. The median pay for the 200 best-paid CEOs was up 14% from last year, to $17.5 million.

While the pay ratios are predictably eye-popping—Les Moonves makes 595 times the median CBS worker, and Jeff Bewkes makes 651 times the median Time Warner worker—they also are a fundamentally flawed statistic. Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis, who has since left the company to run Ancestry, had one of the highest ratios on the list, with Georgiadis making 4,987 times that of the company’s median employee. That’s because Mattel owns its factories overseas, and has thousands of low-paid workers in Asia on its payroll. On the other hand, CEO Herve Hoppenot of Incyte, which outsources its manufacturing, had one of the lowest ratios, at 64 times the median. Not clear to me why outsourcing cheap labor should be prized over insourcing it. You can explore the full list here.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal’s Justin Lahart notes that, despite surveys showing companies plan to put a good chunk of their tax cuts into new investment, the numbers aren’t yet showing it. Friday’s report on durable goods orders–which should reflect any increased investment in equipment—dropped 1.7% in April from a month earlier. It will be an unfortunate outcome if statistics eventually suggest the tax cut boosted CEO pay and shareholder returns, but didn’t lift investment or average wages.

More news below. And if you need a caffeine fix this afternoon, be sure to hit Starbucks before 2 p.m. That’s when the stores will be closing for a half-day bias training session.