ABC has canceled the reboot of the sitcom Roseanne just hours after TV star Roseanne Barr tweeted racist comments about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.
“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Other members of the cast, including actor Sara Gilbert said Barr’s comments did not reflect the beliefs of the rest of people working on the show.
Roseanne Barr, star of the ABC sitcom, wrote in a tweet, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The initials “vj” are a reference to Jarrett’s initials. Barr’s tweet was a reply to a tweet that accused Jarrett of helping to cover up alleged misdeeds by the Obama administration.
Users commented that the tweet seemed racist. “Muslims r NOT a race,” Barr replied.
In a subsequent tweet, Barr said it was a joke.
Barr, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, eventually apologized to Jarrett for the racist and since deleted tweet. About five minutes later, Barr posted another tweet announcing she was leaving Twitter. What “leaving Twitter” means is unclear. Barr’s Twitter account was still active as of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
The apology wasn’t enough to prevent the sudden and decisive action by ABC. A few hours after Barr’s tweet, Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the Roseanne show, tweeted she will not be returning.
ABC president announced the show had been canceled the same day Barr posted her tweet about Jarrett.