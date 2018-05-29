ABC has canceled the reboot of the sitcom Roseanne just hours after TV star Roseanne Barr tweeted racist comments about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Other members of the cast, including actor Sara Gilbert said Barr’s comments did not reflect the beliefs of the rest of people working on the show.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Roseanne Barr, star of the ABC sitcom, wrote in a tweet, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” The initials “vj” are a reference to Jarrett’s initials. Barr’s tweet was a reply to a tweet that accused Jarrett of helping to cover up alleged misdeeds by the Obama administration.

Users commented that the tweet seemed racist. “Muslims r NOT a race,” Barr replied.

In a subsequent tweet, Barr said it was a joke.

Barr, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, eventually apologized to Jarrett for the racist and since deleted tweet. About five minutes later, Barr posted another tweet announcing she was leaving Twitter. What “leaving Twitter” means is unclear. Barr’s Twitter account was still active as of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

The apology wasn’t enough to prevent the sudden and decisive action by ABC. A few hours after Barr’s tweet, Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the Roseanne show, tweeted she will not be returning.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

ABC president announced the show had been canceled the same day Barr posted her tweet about Jarrett.