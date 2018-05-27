Hormel Recalls 220,000 Pounds Of Spam After Metal Found In Products

Hormel Food Corp. is recalling 228,614 pounds of canned meat products, including Spam, sold in the United States and Guam. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall is due to contamination, including complaints of metal objects found in products.

The products were produced from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10 of this year. The recall was announced after consumers reported minor oral injuries from eating the canned meats.

The recall affects the 12-ounce metal cans of “SPAM Classic” with a February 2021 expiration date, sold throughout the United States, and “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf,” which were shipped in Guam, with the same expiration. More information about the affected cans and their production codes can be found via the USDA’s website.

Consumers are urged to either throw the products away, or return them to the place of purchase.

Customers can contact Hormel’s consumer response team at 800-523-4635, according to the USDA.