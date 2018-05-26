PayPal Will Integrate Across All Google Services Soon

PayPal is getting further integrated with Google’s G Pay service, and that means better security.

Currently, PayPal customers using G Pay have to leave G Pay to login. The new integration means that once a user adds their PayPal account to one of Google’s services, it connects to the rest of Google’s apps — including Gmail, YouTube and the Google Store, rather than forcing the user to log in again. The additional integration takes effect later this year.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the experience and to make payments even more seamless and secure for our customers wherever they want to pay,” Bill Ready, the executive vice president and COO of PayPal, told TechCrunch.

PayPal has already been available on G Pay since 2014. The service works for online and in-person purchases, as well as peer-to-peer transactions.