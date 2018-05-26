Google Home Sales Outpace Amazon's Echo for the First Time

In the competitive space of smart speakers, Google Home has overtaken Amazon’s Echo line for the first time.

In the first quarter of 2018, Amazon Echo sales of 2.5 million fell short of Google Home’s 3.1 million, according to estimates from analyst company Canalys. Amazon and Google haven’t released official sales numbers for either device. It’s the first time since both have been on the market that Google Home’s sale beat Amazon’s Echo.

However, Google still has a lot of catching up to do if it’s going to overtake Amazon in the long run. Since 2017, Amazon Echo sales have outperformed those of the Google Home, meaning it’s still the dominant smart speaker in the market.

In contrast, Apple’s HomePod has faced struggling sales after its launch was delayed. The HomePod first went on sale in January and is expected to sell just a fraction of Amazon Echo and Google Home’s estimates for the year.