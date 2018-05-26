Battlefield 5’s creators are not backing down from the female characters they added in the latest installment of the game.
A small, but vocal, group of Battlefield 5 fans criticized the historical accuracy, despite women’s involvement in World War II during which the game is set, and said Battlefield 5 was pandering to modern audiences. However, Oskar Gabrielson, general manager at Battlefield developer EA DICE, responded by saying that female characters would not be going anywhere.
“First, let me be clear about one thing. Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay. We want Battlefield V to represent all those who were a part of the greatest drama in human history, and give players choice to choose and customize the characters they play with,” Gabrielson said over a series of tweets.
Battlefield 5 allows players to customize their avatar’s gender, ethnicity and other weapon and clothing options that fans said was unrealistic for a World War II game.