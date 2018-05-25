These U.S. Media Sites Have Gone Dark in Europe as New GDPR Rules Kick In

Europeans hoping to read the Los Angeles Times this mornings were out of luck. So were those who peruse the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, and Baltimore Sun.

Instead of the latest headlines, they saw messages reading the sites were unavailable, and the papers were unavailable and exploring options to return to the EU market.” It was all due to the launch of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), an EU initiative aimed at giving citizens more control over their personal information.

At least two media conglomerates, Tronc and Lee Enterprises, were affected by the rule change, which requires companies to get a user’s express consent to gather personal information or face large fines, up to 4% of its global turnover or $20 euros ($23.4 million), whichever is higher.

Tronc runs newspapers in ten markets. Lee Enterprises publishes 46 daily newspapers across 21 states.

GDPR forces companies to be more vigilant about obtaining consent when they collect user data and gives EU citizens the right to see what information was gathered about them and have it deleted. In cases of data breaches, companies are required to inform users and let authorities know within 72 hours of discovery.

Curious if your local paper was forced to go dark in Europe? Here’s a list of Tronc and Lee news sites, presumed to be inaccessible at present:

Chicago Tribune

Los Angeles Times

New York Daily News

The Baltimore Sun

Orlando Sentinel

Sun-Sentinel (South Florida)

Newport News

Virginia’s Daily Press

The Morning Call

Hartford Courant

The San Diego Union-Tribune

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arizona Daily Star

Wisconsin State Journal

Daily Citizen

Portage Daily Register

Baraboo News Republic

The Times

The Pantagraph

Herald & Review

Lincoln Journal Star

Columbus Telegram

Fremont Tribune

Beatrice Daily Sun

Quad-City Times

La Crosse Tribune

Winona Daily News

The Chippewa Herald

Billings Gazette

The Courier

Sioux City Journal

The Bismarck Tribune

The Post-Star

Missoulian

Ravalli Republic

The Southern Illinoisan

Rapid City Journal

Independent Record

The Montana Standard

The Journal Times

Albany Democrat-Herald

Corvallis Gazette-Times

Casper Star-Tribune

The Times-News

Elko Daily Free Press

Globe Gazette

The Daily News

Santa Maria Times

Napa Valley Register

Arizona Daily Sun

The Citizen

The Times and Democrat

The Sentinel (Carlisle, PA)

The World

The Sentinel (Hanford, CA)

The Ledger Independent

Daily Journal

Also offline, presumably temporarily, in Europe is Instapaper, the Pinterest owned app that lets readers save stories for later reading.