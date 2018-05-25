Amazon Map Tracker Now Lets You Follow Your Package From Delivery to Doorstep

Waiting for your Amazon package to arrive just got a little easier.

Amazon Map Tracker, a feature that launched late last year to only some users, is now expanding its reach to all Amazon packages delivered in the US, as confirmed by CNET earlier this week.

Map Tracker allows customers to watch their package as it travels through the various stages of transit on a real-time map, providing live-updates along the way. Additionally, the new Amazon feature provides users with information on how many stops their driver has left to make before reaching their doorstep.

For now, Amazon Map Tracker is unavailable to packages shipped out by UPS, FedEX, or USPS. However, if your package is delivered by Amazon’s logistics, you are in luck.

“The Amazon Map Tracking feature is another delivery innovation we are working on to improve convenience for our customers and provide them greater visibility into their deliveries,” Amazon spokesperson Alana Broadbent told CNET on Wednesday.

Of course, this is not the first time this year that the e-commerce company has attempted to improve its user’s delivery experience through the introduction of innovative features. In late April, Amazon rolled out a new shipping option that allowed shoppers to have their packages delivered to their car trunks with the new key-in delivery service.