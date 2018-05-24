White House Gift Shop Website Crashes After Discounting Commemorative U.S.-North Korea Summit Coins

Although the world may never see a summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at least we still have commemorative coins to remember it by.

Trump sent an open-letter to Kim on Thursday to cancel the conference that would have taken place on June 12. “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote.

However, the coins minted in celebration of the proposed union earlier this week are still very much up for sale. Now, the White House Gift Shop is trying to clear its inventory of the memorabilia by promoting them as the “Deal of the Day.” The price has dropped from $24.95 to $19.95. It was a deal so good that the gift shop website crashed hours after Trump’s announcement.

The coins, bordered by a symbolic olive branch, include the faces of Trump and Kim against the backdrop of their respective flags. The White House has distanced itself from the coins, claiming that its has little to do with their production or distribution.

People who bought the commemorative coin before the summit was officially cancelled can request a full refund through the gift shop website. However, the gift shop posted on its website that “most supporters have said they want this heirloom of political history regardless of outcome.”