Revlon CEO, USA Gymnastics, Sarah Silverman: Broadsheet May 24

• Revlon needs a makeover Revlon has appointed Debra Perelman, daughter of Ronald Perelman—the company’s controlling shareholder—chief executive officer.

The move is interesting for a few reasons. Perelman, who was named COO four months ago, is the first-ever woman to run the 86-year-old cosmetics company. As noted by Fast Company there are fewer top execs in the beauty world than you might think; L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Avon are all currently run by men.

As the daughter of the company’s chairman, Perelman will likely face some whispers about nepotism—an idea she dismissed outright in her conversation with Fast Company, noting that she has two decades of experience at the company.

But it’s not Perelman’s advantages that interest me—in fact, the polar opposite: it’s her position on the glass cliff. For anyone who’s unfamiliar with the term, it’s what my former colleague Jennifer Reingold once described as “a phenomenon in which women leaders are more likely to be offered the top position at companies that are struggling or in crisis.”

Revlon seems to fit the bill. Former chief Fabian Garcia was hired to turn the company around. He failed and departed after less than two years. Sales are down at the cosmetics giant, as is its stock. Meanwhile, it faces growing competition from specialty beauty retailers and innovative online upstarts.

Will Perelman be able to maintain her footing on that steep and slippery slope? We’ll have to watch and see.

Fortune