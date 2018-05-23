Xfinity Customers’ Wi-Fi Passwords Leaked by Comcast Bug

A Comcast bug made it really easy for Xfinity customers’ Wi-Fi passwords to be leaked.

A bug on Comcast’s website, which is used by customers to set up internet and cable, made it possible to view and change an Xfinity router’s name and password, ZDNet reported. Only the Comcast customer’s account ID and house or apartment number was needed to log in. From there, the Xfinity customer’s name and password were available in plaintext and could be changed, locking the customer out of their own Wi-Fi router.

Fortunately, the bug has already been fixed by Comcast, according to ZDNet. Comcast said that the fix was issued within hours of the company learning of the issue.

“There’s nothing more important than our customers’ security. Within hours of learning of this issue, we shut it down. At no time did this site enable anyone to access customers’ personal usernames and passwords and we have no reason to believe that any account information was accessed. We are conducting a thorough investigation and will take all necessary steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” a Comcast spokesperson told CNET.

