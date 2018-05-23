Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode five of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines the business of the royal wedding, Time looks at the volcano eruptions in Hawaii, Money shares what you need to know about universal basic income, and Sports Illustrated discusses the Real Madrid and Liverpool soccer showdown on Saturday. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.