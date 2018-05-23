Facebook just expanded its Marketplace by adding home services similar to Craigslist and Yelp’s offerings.

Facebook’s Marketplace will now include home service professionals, along with reviews, locations and credentials. Potential customers can also contact the service providers through Facebook Messenger.

Facebook partnered with Handy, HomeAdvisor and Porch on the Marketplace expansion, which starts rolling out Wednesday. Home services are set to be available on Facebook’s Marketplace throughout the United States within the coming weeks. Users can find home services by opening the Marketplace through Facebook.

“More people ask for recommendations related to home services on Facebook in the US than any other topic. Since the beginning of the year, millions of people have asked their friends for suggestions related to home services, such as house cleaners, plumbers and contractors,” Deb Liu, vice president of Facebook’s Marketplace, said in a release.