Elon Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla

Journalists may be critical of electric-car maker Tesla Inc. because oil and traditional auto companies are some of the biggest spenders on advertising, according to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Riled up by a Robert W. Baird analyst report that said “increasingly immaterial” headlines were dominating Tesla news cycles, Musk went on a Twitter attack Wednesday afternoon, saying the public no longer respects the media because of “holier-than-thou hypocrisy” and lies. Distrust of news outlets was the reason President Donald Trump got elected, he wrote.
“Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired,” Musk tweeted in another post. “Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers.”