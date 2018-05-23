Elon Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla

Journalists may be critical of electric-car maker Tesla Inc. because oil and traditional auto companies are some of the biggest spenders on advertising, according to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Riled up by a Robert W. Baird analyst report that said “increasingly immaterial” headlines were dominating Tesla news cycles, Musk went on a Twitter attack Wednesday afternoon, saying the public no longer respects the media because of “holier-than-thou hypocrisy” and lies. Distrust of news outlets was the reason President Donald Trump got elected, he wrote.

The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them https://t.co/Ay2DwCOMkr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

