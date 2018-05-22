Term Sheet -- Tuesday, May 22

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

As part of the annual Fortune 500 issue, our staff published some captivating, long-form features, including ones on Amazon, Pfizer, and Xerox.

One I want to bring to your attention as it’s especially timely is my colleague Michal Lev-Ram’s story on Facebook’s clean-up effort. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently conceded that the social media giant was responsible for the content on its site. This was a pretty remarkable admission from a company that has insisted it was just providing a platform and thus absolved from blame for what gets said, done, or sold on its network.

After the fallout of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has put together a “fix-it” team. By the end of 2018, Facebook plans to double the number of moderators and other “safety and security” personnel whose job it is to catch and remove inappropriate content. Here’s the Catch-22: In order for Facebook’s moderators and A.I. to better police content, they will need to rely on increasingly invasive tactics. There will be more human reviewers sifting through your photos, comments, updates, and likes. Meanwhile, the A.I. tools will need to do the same in order to flag high-risk posts.

So, we face a double-edge sword. Do you accept this trade-off — give Facebook more latitude to assess your data in exchange for safety? Where exactly do you draw the line?

From Michal’s story:

“Assessing risks and parsing posts, on such a global scale, is indeed unprecedented. To do it effectively, Facebook will likely end up accessing and analyzing ever more of our data. A.I. is already offering a radical shortcut, because it can sift through so much information in such little time.

In cases of sexual exploitation and unlawful nudity, for example, software can already detect the presence of nipples. How do A.I. tools learn to do this? By studying lots and lots of photos—our photos—and looking for patterns. But while technology can ascertain an areola, it can’t distinguish between an acceptable depiction of the body part—breastfeeding pics—and so-called “revenge porn,” a major no-no on the platform.

Where tech fails, human surveillance fills the gaps. Here, too, more information and more context can lead to more informed decision-making.”

Read the full story here.