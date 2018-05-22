Royal Wedding Invitees Are Hawking Their Gift Bags on eBay for Thousands of Dollars

Some 2,640 lucky members of the public were invited to join the royal wedding festivities from the grounds of Windsor Castle last Saturday. And as part of the deal, each of them received a gift bag with items commemorating Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

But some of the attendees appear to not care much for the gift bags, seeing instead an opportunity to make an extra buck.

At least 34 gift bag recipients have listed the goodies on eBay (ebay) so far—with prices ranging from £112 (around $150) all the way up to £10,100 (approximately $13,552). And people appear to be biting—many of the listings already have dozens of bids. The highest priced listing has received over 50 bids and is described as a “limited once in a lifetime opportunity to have a piece of royal history.”

The gift bag contents include: a tote bag with the initials “HM” and the date and venue of the wedding, an order of service booklet, a commemorative fridge magnet, a gold chocolate coin, a tub of “handbag shortbread”, a postcard, a bottle of spring water, and a 20% off voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop. Some of the hawkers have included only a selection of the items, while others are throwing in everything—including their entry tickets and wristbands from the wedding.

It’s not just the gift bag recipients who are cashing in on the wedding, however. A number of eBay users have listed a PDF version of the order of service from the wedding for sale. It’s probably best to avoid bidding on that item, however; it’s available for free download from the Royal Family’s website.