A New York Supreme Court judge ordered the eviction of a 30-year-old man from his parents’ home outside Syracuse, N.Y. on Tuesday, settling an ongoing family dispute dating back to February in which the parents tried to remove their son from their home.

Over the course of a 90-minute hearing, Justice Donald Greenwood tried to convince Michael Rotondo to leave his parents’ home in Camillus, N.Y. voluntarily, but ultimately ordered him to move out, reports Syracuse.com. Rotondo argued for a six-month stay, and though the judge praised his legal research he ultimately called the request “outrageous.”

State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood tells 30 year old Michael Rotundo that he must leave his parents Camillus home. pic.twitter.com/EWmmw2aYGB — Brandon Roth (@BrandonRothCNY) May 22, 2018

Upon hearing the court’s ruling, Rotondo said, “This is outrageous,” reports Rochester First.

According to Syracuse.com, Rotondo’s parents, Christina and Mark Rotondo, listened quietly as the ruling was handed down. Rotondo, however, was reportedly anything but, seemingly enjoying the media coverage, vowing to appeal, and noting that—other than providing free housing—his parents did not support him by doing things like feeding him or doing his laundry.

Throughout the eviction process, Rotondo’s parents made many suggestions as to how their son could afford to move out on his own, according to earlier Syracuse.com reporting. “Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools, etc.),” they wrote in a Feb. 18 letter. “This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff.”