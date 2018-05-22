Instagram Is Finally Adding a Mute Button for Accounts You Don't Want to See

After countless user requests, Instagram has finally decided to roll out a mute button to hide posts from certain friends.

Instagram announced the update Tuesday and painted it as a personalization tool, which is technically true, but the feature will undoubtedly be used to block posts from people you don’t want to see without alerting that you unfollowed them. Think: friends and relatives who post too often, or exes with whom you want to maintain a civil relationship.

Should you decide to mute someone, you can still look at posts on their profile page and receive notifications whenever they mention you in a comment or tag you in a post. Instagram says the feature “will be rolling out over the coming weeks.”

To mute an account, tap the “…” menu in the top right corner of the post, which allows you to mute their feed in addition to Instagram Stories as well. The option will also be available on a user’s profile itself, or by pressing and holding on stories.