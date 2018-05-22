Washington, D.C.'s Mayor Just Adopted a Baby, Becoming the First Single Mom to Run the Capital

Female politicians have been making waves with a number of firsts this year. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth became the first sitting senator to give birth while in office last month, and then took it a step further, when she became the first to bring her newborn to the Senate floor for a vote.

Now Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has surprised residents of the capital, announcing on Monday evening that she had adopted a newborn. In so doing, she has become the first single mother to run D.C.

Bowser has never married and this is her first child. Despite announcing the adoption on Twitter, Bowser and her office have thus far chosen to maintain a level of discretion regarding other details. The baby’s gender, name, and age have not been released; nor have they released any photos of the baby.

“It is with great joy and excitement that I share with you that late last year, I decided to begin the adoption journey,” Bowser wrote on Twitter. “I was not sure how long it would take, and to my delight, it advanced much sooner than I expected. So today, I am proud to announce that I am a mom!”

Bowser, who has served as mayor of D.C. since January 2015, is currently running for re-election. She is largely expected to win a second term, as she faces no real competition for the primary in June or the general election.