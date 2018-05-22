Here’s What Fortune 500 CEOs Think About Trump’s Policies, the Global Economy, and Facebook

The CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are an optimistic bunch this year, with the majority seeing a stronger economy and increased employment, topped off by reduced tax bills. Almost three-quarters believe the U.S. is the still best place in the world to invest money. And most don’t see a recession hitting in the next two years. What worries them? A possible trade war with China and increased regulation (although most favor tougher regulation for Facebook).

This article originally appeared in the June 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.