Here’s What Fortune 500 CEOs Think About Trump’s Policies, the Global Economy, and Facebook

By Alan Murray
6:30 AM EDT

The CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are an optimistic bunch this year, with the majority seeing a stronger economy and increased employment, topped off by reduced tax bills. Almost three-quarters believe the U.S. is the still best place in the world to invest money. And most don’t see a recession hitting in the next two years. What worries them? A possible trade war with China and increased regulation (although most favor tougher regulation for Facebook).

This article originally appeared in the June 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE