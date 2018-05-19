China to 'Significantly' Boost Buying of U.S. Goods, White House Says

China will “significantly increase purchases” of U.S. goods and services, the White House said in a joint statement following talks aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

Vice Premier Liu He, a special envoy of China’s President Xi Jinping, held talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday, termed “constructive consultations,” with U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

China agreed to “meaningful increases in U.S. agriculture and energy exports,” the White House said, adding that the U.S. will send a team to China to work out the details.

The sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on intellectual property, and China will “advance relevant amendments” to its laws and and regulations in that area, including its patent law, the White House said.

The joint statement didn’t put a dollar figure on the increased purchases by China, or address reports that China plans to slash its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion.

Trade Surplus

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said China had offered to reduce its annual trade surplus with the U.S. by “at least $200 billion.”

“The number’s a good number,” Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters outside the White House.

Earlier on Friday, two posts on Chinese state social media disputed a report that China planned to slash its trade surplus though increased imports of U.S. products, and a foreign ministry official also played down the suggestion.

In a sign that the Chinese government is seeking a conciliatory stance, it announced on Friday it was ending an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imports of U.S. sorghum, citing “public interest.” That move came days after it restarted a review of Qualcomm Inc.’s application to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV.

A $200 billion reduction in the U.S. trade gap with China by 2020 was on a list of demands the Trump administration made earlier this month as Mnuchin led a delegation to Beijing. That mission left with little common ground with China and reports emerging of infighting among the U.S. officials. The U.S. merchandise trade deficit with China hit a record $375 billion last year.

Mnuchin and Kudlow will appear on U.S. political talk shows on Sunday.

Trump’s administration has threatened to impose tariffs on as much as $150 billion of Chinese imports to the U.S. as tensions over trade have escalated. Trump expressed doubt before his meeting with Liu that China and the U.S. would come to an agreement to avoid a damaging trade war.