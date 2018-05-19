From Vintage to Electric: See the Regal Cars of the Royal Wedding

At the tradition-breaking wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, the cars that transported the bride and groom — and distinguished guests — started out vintage and ended smack dab in the modern day.

The cars featured in the wedding festivities whizzed by spectators who stood along the “Long Walk” in Windsor, the town 25 miles of London where Prince Harry and Markle wed, but Kensington Palace provided details on the swanky rides.

Markle’s Rolls-Royce Phantom IV

Markle and her mother Doria Ragland arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV. The palace said the automobile was built and delivered in 1950. It was the first Rolls-Royce of the Queen, and her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. She first owned it when she was still Princess Elizabeth. It is one of only 16 built.

Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. WPA Pool Getty Images

The Queen’s State Bentley

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pulled up to the chapel in grand style, shortly before the bride and bridesmaids. They arrived in the Queen’s State Bentley, a car delivered in 2002 as a Golden Jubilee gift from the Confederation of British Motor Manufacturers. It’s since been outfitted with a biofuel engine.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / POOL / AFP)

Kate Middleton’s Vintage Daimler

The Duchess of Cambridge, also known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the wedding along with some of Markle’s close friends. They were accompanied by Markle’s six bridesmaids and four pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Three vintage Diamler DS 420s delivered the crew to the chapel door. The cars are semi-state limousines, and have been in service since 1992, the palace said. They were among the last three ever produced. They’re typically used to transport members of the royal family and ambassadors.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding. (Ian West—WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Carriage

Once married, the newlyweds opted for an even more traditional ride: horse and carriage. Harry and Meghan took a swing around Windsor to wave at spectators in an Ascot Landau carriage. It’s one of five in the Royal Mews’ collection. The same type of carriages are used for the Queen’s procession during official visits. Two of the carriages were used in the procession of Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Prince Harry and Meghan wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill. (Paul Ellis—WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s Electric Jaguar

For their intimate evening reception at the Frogmore House near Windsor Castle, the couple drove a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero car. The vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, but has since been converted to electric power. The custom license plate featured the couple’s wedding date: the 19th of May, 2018.