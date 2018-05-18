Fortnite Is Coming to Android This Summer

Look on just about any platform and you’ll see someone playing Fortnite – unless they’re on an Android phone or tablet.

That’s set to change this summer as developer Epic Games says the industry’s biggest game will hit mobile devices using Google’s operating system in the coming months—though it’s still being a bit coy on the details.

“Fortnite is coming to Android!,” the company said in a blog post. “We are targeting this summer for the release. We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you’ll hear it from us first.”

Fortnite is already available to iPhone and iPad owners via the Fortnite: Battle Royale app, but has been a mobile exclusive to those systems since early April.

Beyond the expansion into Android, mobile versions of Fortnite will soon add voice chat, something that has been exclusive to PC and console players previously. As with the gameplay, voice chat will be a cross platform function.

“We know that communication is key when you’re squadding up for that Victory Royale, so we’re working to bring voice chat to mobile,” the team wrote. “On top of that, you’ll be able to chat with your teammates regardless of platform!”

Fortnite has been a cash bonanza for Epic (and its part-owner, Tencent). Some parents have expressed frustration, though, as kids have played seemingly endlessly.

It’s not just kids, though. Red Sox pitcher David Price says his addiction to the game resulted in carpal tunnel syndrome, which made him unable to play for a period of time, frustrating team owners, who had signed him to a $30 million contract.