raceAhead: The Scoop on Unconscious Bias and Five Breaking News Haikus

I will confess this now: I am shocked I did not know this. Dorothea Lange’s 1936 photograph of a worried migrant mother became the most famous image of the Great Depression, yet for decades we knew nothing about the subject. (In fact, Lange never bothered to ask her name.) It turns out Florence Leona Christie was Cherokee, born to two Cherokee parents displaced from their tribal lands in Oklahoma. By the time the photo was taken, she had six young children and her husband had just died of tuberculosis. Click through for more, but this snippet of lost history was brought to my attention by her great-grandson, James Brady. “The children [in the picture] are my Aunt Ruby and Aunt Norma,” he tweeted in a fascinating thread. In other news, Brady writes about sports for SB Nation, and refuses to use the Washington football team’s full name in his articles.