Term Sheet -- Thursday, May 17

It’s not just venture capital firms raising record amounts of capital. Private equity tech giants are also facing off with a slate of new mega-funds.

Vista Equity Partners Management and Thoma Bravo, which are two of the largest technology-focused PE firms, are currently in a race for big dollars. Vista hopes to raise approximately $12 billion for its new buyout fund, while Thoma Bravo is targeting $10 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Why is this important?

Dry powder levels are at record highs. Buyout funds were sitting on an all-time high of $633 billion at the end of 2017. As Bain’s head of private equity recently told Term Sheet, “We’ve got a flat number of deals and an increasing value per deal, so you quickly come to a situation where the industry is becoming much more competitive for each deal that is done. As a result, the prices are at an all-time high.”

So Vista and Thoma Bravo’s latest mega-funds could further inflate prices of tech companies and drive down the firms’ returns. Both Vista and Thoma Bravo are hyper-focused on investing in technology companies and sometimes compete with one another for deals. According to Dealogic, technology has been the most popular sector for PE investors in the last several years, accounting for 20.5%, or $79.5 billion, of all acquisitions globally in 2017.

On a related note, there’s also been an explosion of PE investment in unicorns in the last five years, according to PitchBook data. The deal count has quadrupled and the value of those deals has expanded at an even more extraordinary rate. Buyout firms are investing more than ever in technology companies in an attempt to prove that specializing in software can a viable strategy. Read more.

…As an aside, if you like long-reads, I recommend this profile of Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith. It’s a deep dive into Vista’s operating standards, the personality-and-aptitude test requirements, and Smith’s journey to the top.

PEOPLE MOVES: Sarah Smith, a former executive at Facebook and Quora, has joined investment firm Bain Capital Ventures as its first female partner. She will be based in San Francisco and will focus on early-stage investments across business and consumer technologies and marketplaces. Read more at Fortune.