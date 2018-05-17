Buy This Manhattan Penthouse, Get a Free Trip To Outer Space

Hells Kitchen isn’t the swankiest neighborhood in New York City. So if you’re putting a condo on the market and have decided to ask twice as much as the record sale in the area, you’d better have some pretty good perks.

Daniel Neiditch is pretty confident he has a great perk—so confident that he’s seeking $85 million for a 15,000 square foot space located at 42nd St. and 12th Ave. in Manhattan. And topping the list of perks is a pair of seats on an upcoming Virgin Galactic space flight (retail price: $250,000).

There are plenty of other incentives. Buyers will also get two Rolls-Royce Phantoms and a Lamborghini Aventador roadster. Tired of the road? Slip out onto the nearby Hudson river on the $1 million, 75-foot yacht that’s included (along with five years of docking fees on the Hudson). And if you need to get away, but want to stay on the planet, you’ll get a summer stay in a mansion in the Hamptons that typically rents for $350,000 a season.

Also included? Courtside seats to the Brooklyn Nets (worth $225,00), a live-in butler, private chef, and a year’s worth of weekly dinners for two at the flagship restaurant of Michelin star chef Daniel Boulud.

It’s an expensive place, no doubt, though it falls short of the asking price for the Clampett Mansion from The Beverly Hillbillies and a $175 million estate in the Hamptons that was listed last fall. Also, New York has nothing on Hong Kong when it comes to real estate prices.

Here’s the kicker. The condo has been on the market for five years, in large part because of its exorbitant price, but also because it requires renovation and the new buyer will need to displace current residents. (The ‘penthouse’ is actually 13 separate units on one floor currently, which are filled with month-to-month renters.)

And while Neiditch, who’s president of River 2 River Realty in New York, has added some eye-catching perks, other pros say they’re not certain it’s enough to sway a buyer.

“People only pile up giveaways when they won’t reduce the price. It has never made a lot of sense to me,” one unnamed broker told the New York Post. “You are millions of dollars overpriced and you think throwing in a $250,000 car is going to make it better?”