Voters will cast their ballots in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race on May 22, and in an attempt to stand out from his fellow candidates, Michael Williams hit the campaign trail in what he is calling a “deportation bus.”

Williams says he is the “most outspoken anti-illegal candidate in Georgia’s history,” and he plans to drive the bus through the state’s “sanctuary” cities, pushing for tougher immigration control.

When I'm Governor, we're going to deport criminal illegals in GA by making the 287(g) illegal deportation program STATEWIDE Vote Republican Michael Williams May 22nd -the only candidate for governor that endorsed Donald Trump – the others wouldn't endorse him against Hillary! pic.twitter.com/fEATVD8GM4 — Michael Williams (@williamsforga) May 15, 2018

The former Georgia co-chair of the Trump campaign is one of five Republican candidates, though he trails behind the other four, posting just single-digit polling numbers, according to a poll the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News released at the end of April.

“We’re not just going to track them, watch them roam around our state. We’re going to put them on this bus, and send them home,” Williams says in a campaign video.

The bus is painted gray, and large letters on the back read, “DANGER! Murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molesters, and other criminals on board.” Just above the bumper it says, “Follow me to Mexico.”

This isn’t the first time Williams employed Trumpian methods. Last fall, he launched a bump stock giveaway right after the gunman in Las Vegas used the rifle accessories to kill 58 people and wound more than 500 others at a music festival. His campaign chairman is Dogg the Bounty Hunter, and he posed with a militia group last summer at an anti-sharia rally.

Georgia’s lieutenant governor, Casey Cagle, is expected to win the Republican primary. He won 41% of Republican voters in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News poll.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp got 10% of voters’ support, and former state Sen. Hunter Hill had 9%, while Clay Tippins got 4%, and Williams had just 3%. Still, about one-third of Republican primary voters in Georgia remained undecided.