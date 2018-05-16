'Full Frontal's Samantha Bee Lures Advertisers With HQ-Style Mobile Game on Midterm Elections

TBS and Full Frontal host Samantha Bee made a splash at the Turner upfront presentation with the announcement of a new mobile trivia game based on the upcoming midterm elections.

“Full Frontal is going to gamify this bitch of an election with a mobile game,” Bee announced, per Deadline. “It is called This Is Not a Game: The Game. It might be the biggest, dumbest, most ambitious thing that we have ever arm-barred [Turner executive] Kevin Reilly into agreeing to.”

The game could draw comparisons to fellow mobile app HQ, a real-time trivia game that offers cash prizes. In addition to trivia, Bee’s game offers the opportunity to connect voters via meet-ups and social content, which will feature on Full Frontal. Bee said the game is designed to increase voter turnout and could be an effective platform for advertisers.

“That, my friends, is where you come in,” Bee said to advertisers in the audience. “This is Not a Game: The Game, sponsored by Archer-Daniels-Midland. It just rolls off the tongue!” Bee then unveiled illustrated designs on a screen behind her, complete with hypothetical marketing scenarios.

“AXE Body Spray… I will wear your stinky product and people will be able to smell my pheromones through the TV!” Bee said. “Jell-O, you guys are looking for a new sponsor, right?” she added to laughs, referencing the recent fallout from Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

Bee insisted the game will be non-partisan, saying: “I don’t care what your political fetish is. Demo-crap, Republi-can’t, cuck-servative. We all need to vote before a Russian hacker does it for us.”