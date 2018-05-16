Elon Musk Hints That SpaceX and The Boring Company Could Be Working Together on a Transportation System

Early this morning, Elon Musk alluded to another ambitious project.

The Boring Company’s CEO revealed more about his startup’s plans. Though he didn’t explicitly say it, Musk hinted that he plans to combine the startup’s hyperloop technology with SpaceX’s rockets to create an ultra-fast transportation system. The system could potentially get people anywhere on earth in less than an hour.

Musk tweeted about hyperloop along with a link to SpaceX president and COO Gwynn Shotwell’s recent TED Talk. In it, she explained, “Basically, what we’re going to do is we’re going to fly BFR like an aircraft and do point-to-point travel on earth, so you can take off from New York City or Vancouver and fly halfway across the globe.” The system goes through space at a speed of 27,000 km/h, which drastically reduces flight time.

Boring Company Hyperloop will take you from city center under ground & ocean to spaceport in 10 to 15 mins https://t.co/VhpfhgdXSd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2018

In other words, here’s what the partnership could entail: If Musk connects The Boring Company’s hyperloop system to the spaceport in order to reduce transit time, he could technically get people from any city center to the other side of the world in less than an hour. He later tweeted that he will be presenting and taking questions about The Boring Company’s plans for Los Angeles. It’s important to note that The Boring Company is already working on a network of tunnels in L.A.

Will be presenting & taking questions about The Boring Company plans for Los Angeles at 7pm on Thursday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2018

Musk has also proposed building tunnels in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.