Amazon Is Getting Closer to Picking a Site for HQ2

Amazon is getting closer to picking a site for its new headquarters. The company has now visited all 20 of the cities in final consideration for the site for HQ2, CNBC reports.

The 20 cities competing for Amazon’s HQ2 spot are: Toronto, Columbus, Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Boston, New York City, Newark, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montgomery County in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Raleigh, Northern Virginia, Atlanta and Miami.

Amazon was only believed to have visited about 10 of the 20 cities as of last month, so the recent visits suggest that Amazon is getting closer to making a decision on the deal.

Amazon is not alone in its interest in Raleigh, N.C. The area is reportedly on Apple’s short list for its new headquarters, too.