Oracle vs Google, Tesla Decisions, Gap Gaffe: CEO Daily for May 15, 2018

Google says the move will help its primarily mobile users get better results.

Good morning.

Our Fortune 500 CEO poll is out later this week, but I’m offering some early tidbits to CEO Daily readers. This morning: which Fortune 500 CEOs are most admired by their peers?

We asked that question, and got 52 answers. Two names stood out: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, mentioned by 13 of the CEOs, and JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon, mentioned by 11.

The voting falls off sharply from there, but Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett each got 4 votes, while GM’s Mary Barra got 3.

Howard Schultz of Starbucks got 2 votes, but Schultz isn’t actually CEO any more; the man who is, Kevin Johnson, got 2 votes as well. Martin Richenhagen, CEO of AGCO, also got 2.

Honorable mentions (1 vote each) to the following: Thermo Fisher’s Marc Casper, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, HCA’s Milton Johnson, T-Mobile’s John Legere, Danita’s Kent Thiry, Merck’s Ken Frazier, and Disney’s Bob Iger. Also receiving one vote each were three CEOs of companies not on the Fortune 500 list – Charles Koch of Koch Industries, which is private; Paul Polman of Unilever, which is based in Europe; and Dan Dinges of Cabot Oil, which is in the Fortune 1000.

Separately, I spent last night at the Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner in Manhattan, where newly-minted CEO Helena Foulkes of Hudson’s Bay talked about the five principles that define her management style:

Think like a customer

Have a bias for action

Focus on game-changing ideas

Be inclusive and transparent

Focus on results

Scratch those on your note pad. More news below.