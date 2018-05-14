One-of-a-Kind Rolex Sells For $5.9 Million

A one-of-a-kind Rolex sold at auction this weekend for $5.9 million, making it the second-most expensive Rolex ever sold.

The Rolex Daytona known as “The Unicorn” was expected to sell for $3 million, but went for nearly double at a Phillips auction in Geneva. Sold by watch collector John Goldberger, it is also “the only vintage white gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ever produced,” CNBC reports. Goldberger donated all the proceeds of the auction to the charity Children Action, according to CNBC.

Courtesy of Philips

The most expensive wristwatch ever sold was another Rolex Daytona that belonged to Paul Newman, which sold at auction last year for $17.8 million.

That watch was given to Newman by his wife, Joanne Woodward. Newman later gave the watch to his daughter’s college boyfriend who decided to auction off the watch last year. He donated a large portion of the proceeds from its sale to the Nell Newman Foundation, an organization that focuses on environmental issues.