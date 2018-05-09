Shareholders Force Gun Company to Prepare Report on the Risks of Selling Guns

Sturm, Ruger & Co. will prepare a report on risks related to the company’s business, following a shareholder vote during the firearms manufacturer’s annual meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The vote does not require the company to change the products it manufactures.

“The proposal requires Ruger to prepare a report. That’s it: a report,” said chief executive officer Christopher John Killoy. “The shareholders have spoken and we will follow through on our obligation to prepare that report in due course. What the proposal does not and cannot do is force us to change our business, which is lawful and constitutionally protected.”

The lead filer of the proposal was Colleen Scanlon of Catholic Health Initiatives. It was filed following the Parkland, Florida mass shooting, which left 17 dead and sparked gun control protests nationwide.