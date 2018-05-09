Iran Sanctions, SoftBank Boo-Boo, Net Neutrality: CEO Daily for May 9, 2018

Good morning.

President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal drove oil prices to 3 1/2 year highs in global markets. While the decision is likely to have only a modest effect on oil flows, that effect is happening at a time when the economy is already running tight. As a result, higher oil prices are raising fears of higher inflation which could lead to higher interest rates. The dollar also rose, while stock markets were largely unfazed.

Airplane makers Boeing and Airbus stand to lose out on potentially $40 billion in orders because of the reimposition of sanctions. The European plane maker is subject to U.S. restrictions because more than 10% of its parts come from U.S. manufacturers.

The President’s move was strongly opposed by European and other global leaders. Whatever the flaws in the agreement, without support from other countries it is hard to see how U.S. withdrawal will lead to an improvement in Iranian behavior. The main effect seems to be to enable the President to keep a campaign promise.

On a related note, Fortune is in the field this week with our annual Fortune 500 CEO-only poll (if you are a Fortune 500 CEO, please check your email box and respond by Friday). We’ll be publishing the full results later this month, but an early finding is that a majority of CEOs favor President Trump’s tough trade negotiating stance with China, believing the U.S. has “allowed the Chinese to violate global trade norms for too long.” And roughly half of those responding believe the President’s policies overall have been better for business than they expected a year ago, while less than a quarter think they have been worse than expected.

