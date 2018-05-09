Amazon's Twitch Prime Members Are Getting Free 'Fortnite' Loot

If you’re a Twitch Prime member and Fortnite fan, now’s the time to cash in.

Starting on Wednesday, Twitch Prime members are eligible to receive four new exclusive loot packages for Fortnite. In a blog post on Tuesday, Twitch said that its Prime users will get free access to the Battle Royale Trailblazer outfit, Truth North back bling, the tenderizer pickaxe, and a “freestylin’ emote” that will let you prompt your character to dance in the game.

While the loot won’t necessarily mean the difference between victory and loss in the wildly popular game, players might want to add the loot to their character to distinguish themselves in the title.

Indeed, loot has become an increasingly important part of the broader Fortnite experience. The game, which is available on most major platforms, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, is arguably the most popular video game right now. The title is an online battle royale game that pits players across the world against each other. It’s addicting, it’s fun, and chances are, if you’re not playing it but you have kids, they’re either playing it right now or dreaming about playing it when they get home from school.

In order to claim the loot, you’ll need to be a Twitch Prime subscriber. If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can be a Twitch Prime subscriber for free. In addition to free loot each month, you can also get ad-free viewing on one of the Twitch streaming video channels you watch, among other perks.

Once you’re signed in to your Twitch Prime account, simply go here and click the link inside the blog post to claim your loot pack. Next time you start up Fortnite on the console or PC of your choosing, your loot will be available to you.