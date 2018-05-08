How to Watch the Google I/O 2018 Keynote Address

We’re just hours away from Google I/O.

The annual developers conference, which is slated to kick off this afternoon, will be streamed online starting at 1 p.m. ET. But rather than force you to go to a special site to watch the show or even worse, try to keep track of all the announcements with a liveblog, Google has instead made it available to stream on YouTube and just about any other site on the Web. Better yet, I’ve embedded the livestream below, so if you want to catch the show, simply come back here at 1 p.m. ET and you can watch it on this page.

Google I/O is the company’s annual developer confab and its keynote kicks off a three-day show in Mountain View, Calif. Google I/O is an opportunity for developers to work with Google’s own engineers and others to learn more about developing apps for Google’s many platforms. It’s also home to workshops and other events that all aim at improving the software experience across Google’s services.

But it’s the keynote that kicks off the show that unarguably captures the most attention. And although Google has revealed few details about its keynote plans, the company is expected to discuss the upcoming Android P operating system, as well as improvements it’s planning for Android Wear OS, its wearable operating system. Aside from that, look for Google to discuss new hardware for both the living room and the smart home, and for the company’s vendor partners, like LG and Samsung, to unveil new products.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will kick off the festivities at 1 p.m EST.