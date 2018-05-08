Pizza Hut Expands Beer Delivery Experiment

Pizza Hut is expanding a test of delivering beer to more than 100 locations in Arizona and California as the fast-food chain and its parent company Yum Brands look for new ways to fight off rival Domino’s Pizza.

Pizza Hut launched a test beer-delivery program in December at one downtown Phoenix location. Beginning Tuesday, the company expanded that beer service to other restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson and Glendale, Arizona as well as six California cities: Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Barbara and Santa Clara. Three more California cities—Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Redding—will be added later this month.

The company is also expanding beyond its beer partnership with Anheuser-Busch. Pizza Hut said it has added MillerCoors as a partner.

The beer delivery option will likely expand further. Pizza Hut has 6,300 stores in the U.S. and 1,700 of them already have liquor licenses, a spokeswoman told Fortune in December.

Pizza Hut said in July it planned to hire more than 14,000 workers by the end of 2017 to speed up deliveries for customers. The pizza chain also plans to introduce a new delivery algorithm and online mapping to make the delivery system more efficient. Yum Brands said in July it would spend $130 million to upgrade equipment, boost advertising, and improve technology in restaurants.