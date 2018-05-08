Iran Day, Takeda and Shire, Athenahealth Bid: CEO Daily for May 8, 2018

Good morning.

I had breakfast yesterday with Michael Gregoire, CEO of CA Technologies, who is a member of Fortune’s CEO Initiative—a community of executives dedicated to the notion that at a time of governmental dysfunction, the private sector must step up its efforts to address social problems.

Gregoire sees the challenge as an existential one for his industry. The tech industry “has lost the narrative,” he says. “We used to be the good guys. But over the last five years, we have lost that.” He ticks off areas where his industry has ceded the high ground—cyber security, data privacy, workplace culture and diversity, jobs and equal opportunity. “We have a keen eye for growth and innovation, but we’ve lost sight of the responsibility that goes with that.”

That’s why he is devoting a good chunk of his time to issues like training and education. If the industry doesn’t do a better job demonstrating its social value, he says, “the government will step in with regulation,” which could stunt the growth of new technologies.

Coincidentally, I also heard yesterday from Kai-fu Lee, who is one of the savviest observers of the global artificial intelligence business. He has a book coming out this fall, arguing that China is rapidly catching up, leading to a global AI duopoly. Gregoire agrees. “China may well surpass us in AI,” he says. They don’t face the same challenges the U.S. industry does. “They are very clear who owns the data—the government.”

