Han Solo Cups Are Here Just In Time for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

In the world of brand partnerships, some pairings are almost too perfect like Audible the audiobook company sponsoring Audible the horse, and Infiniti the car company teaming up with Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

And now Solo cups is paired with Solo: A Star Wars Story, the upcoming Star Wars prequel focused on the iconic character Han Solo’s origin story.

Lucasfilm announced the collaboration (or “joining forces,” as its press release said) with Solo in March, along with five other major brands. Now Han Solo branded Solo cups and other party tableware are on store shelves.

Solo 'Star Wars' Packaging

Social media users were quick to comment on the pairing.

Solo cups. For real. Cups inside the branded packaging are the same, though. #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/rBhT8y0t8P — Star Wars Radar (@StarWarsRadar) May 3, 2018

Han Solo on a Solo cup is my favorite movie promotion ever… pic.twitter.com/Xu46m6QCKM — Jamie Phillips (@wyntereyez) May 5, 2018

In addition to plastering Solo: A Star Wars Story on its packaging, Solo (the company) made a Solo (the man) reusable cup, a Han Solo Cup t-shirt, and debuted a sweepstakes with prizes including Han Solo-branded merchandise, Fandango tickets, and a trip to the movie’s premiere. The company has also dedicated its website to the Star Wars brand, encouraging people to have a “Solobration.”

“Part of SOLO’s innovation roadmap is to enhance our relationship with consumers on a more personal level,” Kimberly Healy, Solo’s vice president of consumer products marketing and innovation, said in a statement. “What better way to do that than by strengthening the obvious ties between, and love for, the SOLO brand and Star Wars?”

Lylle Breier, senior vice president for global marketing partnerships at Walt Disney Studios, said in a press release that Solo, along with five other promotional partners for Solo: a Star Wars Story that include Denny’s and Nissan, “have done a fantastic job developing first-class, innovative campaigns in support of the film.”

Fortune contacted both Solo, Disney and Lucasfilm for more specifics about the deal including any financial arrangements, and will update as needed.

And we don’t think that the generally unsentimental Han Solo would mind the obvious brand play with Solo cups. After all, as he said in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope: “I ain’t in this for your revolution. I’m not in it for you Princess. I expect to be well paid. I’m in it for the money.” (It certainly makes more sense than previous Star Wars branded items like iceberg lettuce or fruit.)

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. It premieres in U.S. theaters on May 25.