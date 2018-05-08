Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream for a Good Cause Today

A free treat for a good cause. What more could you ask for?

Häagen-Dazs locations in the U.S. will be giving out free cones from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. But instead of asking for your loyalty in return, the company is using the promotion to draw attention to the plight of bees.

For 10 years Häagen-Dazs has been supporting initiatives to help bees in the face of colony collapse disorder—which is what happens when the majority of worker bees abandon a colony—and in general to draw attention to the ecological necessity of the oft-maligned little insects. As noble as the campaign for bees may be, the company also has an ulterior motive: 1/3 of Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors depend on bees.

Getting a free cone today, then, is really a no-brainer. The hardest decision you’ll have to make is cup, sugar cone, or cake cone.

After you finish savoring your ice cream, you might think about donating all that cash you didn’t spend to the Xerces Society, an organization that works to protect bees and other invertebrates.

Of course, if you can’t make it to a Häagen-Dazs today, you can still learn more about bees.