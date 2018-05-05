Fiat Chrysler Just Ended a Major Era for the Jeep Wrangler

It’s the end of an era for the Jeep Wrangler.

The last of the Jeep Wrangler’s old model, a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited, just came off the assembly line, paving the way for the newer version to take its place. The old model, called the JK internally, was in production for 12 years, according to USA Today. Since production of the line began in 2006, more than 2 million of those Wranglers were sold.

Of course, this doesn’t mean it’s the end for the Jeep Wrangler. The SUV’s parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is set to retool the launch for its latest Wrangler line, dubbed the JL, which debuted at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. It’s lighter and more fuel efficient with steel parts swapped out for aluminum. It’s also got backup camera, hood vents and new taillights.

The Wrangler is an iconic car line, especially in the United States with roots tracing back to World War II.