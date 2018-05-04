Here's How to Watch President Trump's Speech to the NRA in Dallas

President Donald Trump heads to Dallas on Friday to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, the first gathering of the organization since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. in February.

It’s an event that is expected to draw a large group of protestors, as well as 80,000 NRA members. Vice President Mike Pence will also speak at the event.

It’s likely that all major news channels will air the speech, but if you’re not near a TV, it’s still possible to monitor Trump’s talk. The White House will stream the speech on its YouTube channel, with coverage starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. Trump is expected to begin speaking around 1:45 p.m. ET.

Trump is a Second Amendment advocate who revoked Obama-era gun checks for the mentally ill, and famously said at last year’s NRA convention, “You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you.”

The political stakes are different now, though. After the Parkland shootings earlier this year, Trump faced criticism for his suggestion that teacher carry concealed weapons. Later, he accused a Republican senator of being “afraid of the NRA” and said he would stand up to the group.

But Trump tends to go off script in front of friendly crowds, so while the rights of gun owners are certain to be touched upon, it’s just as likely he will stray to other favorite talking points, such as lambasting the media and Democratic opponents.