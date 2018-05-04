This MoviePass Rival Lets You Buy Tickets in Advance

Movie subscription service MoviePass has some competition. RivalSinemia on Friday revealed four different pricing plans for its discounted movie tickets that open the door to movie goers saving a lot of money at the box office.

For $4.99 per month, customers can get one movie ticket per month to any 2-D feature film while $6.99 gets them two tickets per month.

Sinemia’s pricier deals are actually a bit better than those offered by MoviePass, which has grown rapidly over the past year. For $9.99, Sinema’s customers can attend two films a month that can be in 3-D, 4-D, or IMAX format; for $14.99, they can get three tickets.

Unlike MoviePass, Sinemia also allows customers to buy their seats in advance so they don’t risk showing up at the theater and not getting a ticket. With MoviePass, customers must purchase their tickets at the theater prior to a showing, which can often mean the inconvenience of sold-out shows or bad seats.

Sinemia customers can buy tickets up to 30 days in advance and select their seats.

Sinemia, founded in 2014, claims to be the leading movie subscription service in Canada, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Prior to today’s announcement, its service was available in Los Angeles, although for a slightly higher price of $10.99 per month for two movies and $15.99 for three movies.

A three-month MoviePass subscription for four movies monthly currently costs $29.95. The service recently reinstated a $9.99 per month plan that lets users see one 2-D movie daily after it had temporarily ended it for new customers last month.