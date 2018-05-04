A Puppy Went Missing after an Amazon Delivery. The Dog's Owner Emailed Jeff Bezos to Get Her Back.

A puppy that disappeared after a delivery from Amazon was reunited with her owner.

Businessman Richard Guttfield noticed that Wilma, his black miniature schnauzer puppy, went missing after an Amazon driver dropped off a bag of dog food to his United Kingdom residence in Marsworth, Buckinghamshire.

In the end, it took an email to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to get the pup back home.

“My puppy went missing after an Amazon delivery and after an email to Jeff (Bezos)… we had someone who was amazing who tracked the driver and found our dog and brought her home,” he told CNBC.

Amazon delivery drivers don’t work directly for the company, instead they’re hired through a variety of independent contractors. Still, Amazon said it would investigate the incident and that this driver would no longer make deliveries.

“This is inexcusable and does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners,” a spokesperson for the company told CNBC in an emailed statement. “We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages for the independent delivery service provider.”

It’s incidents like this that lead to concerns over Amazon’s plan to deliver products directly into their customers’ homes with Amazon Key — a service the company’s vice president of delivery technology, Peter Larsen, called “a core part of the Amazon shopping experience from this point forward.”

“I just want people to know this can happen,” Wilma’s owner Guttfield said. “Our homes are all exposed to these drivers and the vast majority of them are great. But low lives will take advantage.”

He stressed that “It’s just a miracle I got Wilma back.”