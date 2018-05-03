Kendall Jones (and others) amplified the work of Minda Harts, the founder of My Weekly Memo, a women-centered professional development group helping women of color thrive in work and life. She’s also got a book coming out, so get ready.

Edda Collins Coleman applauds Woodford Reserve for finally including an artist of color on one of the special Kentucky Derby commemorative bourbon bottles. The history is real: Most of the riders who participated in the first Derby in 1875 were black. “The erasure of African Americans from the Kentucky Derby falls right in line with today’s concern for diversity and inclusion in all industries, including the bourbon industry,” says the Black Bourbon Society, which we all must immediately join.

Start-up adviser Elisabeth Rosario heads the Latinx Collective, which is creating dialog within the Latinx community. (Her newsletter is here.) “I’ve shouted out a few awesome Latinx small biz/creators in my newsletter such as @JamilaRowser of Washday Comix[it’s about black hair!] & Woke Foods,” dedicated to the healing traditions of Dominican cuisine.

Mandy N. Murphy loves her work with @peaceplayers, for “uniting people from different communities through hoops.”

Jen Minarik wants everyone to know about Shayna Atkins, founder of both Atkco, a Lean-Agile product management company, and The Queens Brunch, a busy and diverse community for millennial businesswomen. “She’s always doing something awesome!,” says Jen.

Anyone in Raleigh, North Carolina? Several of you point to Love Wins Community Engagement Center, a day shelter offering peer-support and good meals for people experiencing homelessness. “@lovewins is one of the most amazing places that I have ever encountered,” says Robert Fischer.

Marlena Hartz chose to highlight the ENLACE Project, an “awesome community-led nonprofit in Puerto Rico is building its own #HurricaneMaria solutions and forging a path for others facing disasters.” In addition to providing aid, they’re also promoting civic leadership in the Caño Martín Peña region.

“Pretty much anything that @ablegamers and @stevenspohn do,” says Mario Kroll, and it looks like he’s on to something. Ablegamers is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of gamers with disabilities #SoEveryoneCanGame, and future Ironman Stephen Spohn is their COO. (I spent two minutes on his feed and I’m better for it.) He Twitches here.

Company founder and angel investor Kwame Ulmer reports “making great progress in bringing 100 #MedTech Leaders of Color together this fall,” a group that aims to help achieve racial disparities at device firms. Share with the med tech of color in your life.

On a similar mission is raceAhead brother-adviser Andre Blackman, who is building Onboard Health to bring much needed diversity to sustainable health innovation. The community is growing, check out their job board here.

RaceAhead lifer Hugh Weber amplified Antionette Carrol, who runs @CreativeRxlab, “who is educating and deploying youth leadership to address racial inequities impacting Black and Latinx populations.” Support the training of these young“Equity Designers” here.

Tiffany F. Southerland, career coach and podcaster, wants you to know about “@stephenahart of @tbpod [Trailblazers.Fm]. Stephen highlights powerful stories of black professionals and leaders across sectors and industries,” she says.

Writer and editor Katie Sanders came prepared with receipts. Here are two of her faves: TONL, the truly inspiring diverse stock photo company and co-founders Joshua Kissi and Karen Okonkwo; and Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, the tea-spilling founder and CEO of Founder Gym, the online training center for underrepresented tech company founders.

Dixon is also a @KaporCenter alum. Their annual “Impact Awards honoring game-changers in tech working to diversify the industry is May 17 in Oakland! Actor/activist Jesse Williams is our keynote #impactawards18,” Ashleigh Richelle wants you to know.

Tahir Duckett is correctly proud of his work on engaging boys and men to end sexual violence as the founder of We-Rethink.org. Here’s an inspiring look at how he’s using public health strategies to get the message across.

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, a champion in her own right, says “@ColorOfChange is doing great work getting Hollywood to mend its ways. My union, @WGAEast, has lobbied hard for years to get New York to include diverse writers in the state film and tax credit.” We know who you are, Lisa.

Toni Lee loves Spotify’s “Black History is Happening Now” program, which extends the spirit of Black History month all year long, and includes opportunities for development for aspiring professionals of color in the music and entertainment industries. It’s a Saturday Morning production, an organization I love.

Chloé D. Kerr wants you to know about the fifth annual convening of the ColorComm conference on June 4-7, the essential gathering of women in color who work in communications. “Truly inspirational!” she says. Check out the all-star lineup, including Soledad O’Brien and Sophia Amoruso, here.

Miranda Cleland came to celebrate the work of her friend Fatuma Abdulkadir, who lives and works in Marsabit, Kenya. “Fatuma, the only female lawyer from Marsabit, founded Horn of Africa Development Initiative (HODI) in 2003 to focus on peacebuilding and education in northern Kenya,” says Cleland. “These days, her work is almost exclusively focused on drought relief.”