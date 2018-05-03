Boxed Liquor Is On Tap to Bring Hangovers, Savings to Drinkers Nationwide

There was a period of time where the phrase “boxed wine” was synonymous with “gross wine that’s definitely going to give you a hangover in the morning.” Over the past few years the category has grown, and now a number of wineries sell some pretty decent stuff in box format, including Constellation Brand’s Black Box, which arguably was partly responsible for the elevation of the category.

The company’s portfolio of wines currently includes 11 varietals, and now it’s adding something new to the mix: spirits.

The company recently announced the launch of Black Box Premium Spirits, 1.75-liter boxes of whiskey, vodka, and tequila that will run between $22.99 and $24.99 a bottle. The boxes are currently available in six states—Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania—with plans to roll them out nationwide starting in September, Thrillest reports.

While bottled wine still holds the majority of the market share, the sale of boxed wine is on the rise. Boxed wine saw a growth of 15.2% last year and a growth of 13.7% in 2016.

Black Box claims that its spirits will offer a 20% savings to customers over competing brands thanks to reduced packaging, production, and transportation costs. No word on where they stand as far as giving you that hangover.