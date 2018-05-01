Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu

Starbucks is adding two new drinks to its official menu. And, no, neither are the Instagram-worthy Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starting May 1, Starbucks customers will be able to order the new drinks — the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino — in both the United States and Canada. And these cold-blended drinks will be here for the long haul, USA Today reports.

Both the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino start with a layer of Starbucks’ sweet cold brew whipped cream (i.e. whipped cream infused with cold brew coffee, caramel sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce), followed by a drizzle of either dark caramel sauce or dark mocha sauce, a layer of either caramel or mocha Frappuccino blended beverage, and then another dollop of sweet cold brew whipped cream and drizzle on top.

A tall version of one of Starbucks new drinks (12 oz.) will retail between $4.75-$4.95, according to USA Today.

The release of these two drinks at the start of Starbucks’ so-called “Frappuccino season” follows news that the company will be cutting back on special limited-release drinks.

“While we still have unique products such as Crystal Ball Frappuccino, our focus will shift to leveraging platforms with broader appeal,” Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer explained in an earnings call last week.